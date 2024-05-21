Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died following an XL bully attack at a home in east London.

Emergency services were called to Cornwall Close in Hornchurch on Monday afternoon (May 20), at around 1.10pm. A woman was found at the property and treated by medics from the London Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said that armed officers were also in attendance and seized two dogs that had both been registered as XL bully dogs. The dogs had been shut inside a separate room after the attack before officers had arrived. The family of the woman are being supported by the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

XL bully dogs have been banned in England and Wales since February 1, with existing owners required to hold a certificate of exemption. Owners in Scotland will need to acquire a certificate by the end of July.

Alongside the certificate, the new law requires XL bully type dogs to be neutered and microchipped, as well as being muzzled and on a lead at all time in publics.