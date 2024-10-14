Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six people have been injured, including one person who was airlifted to hospital, after a school bus full of schoolchildren crashed into a car in Cornwall.

The crash happened at around 8.40am on Monday morning (October 14) on Meaver Road in Mullion, leaving the schoolchildren with minor injuries, while the two occupants of the car sustained serious injuries.

One of the seriously injured individuals was airlifted to Plymouth for urgent treatment, while the other was transported by land ambulance to the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the next of kin for both seriously injured casualties have been informed.

HM Coastguard said it responded to the incident with two rescue helicopters from St Athan and Newquay, as well as coastguard rescue teams from Falmouth, Mullion, and Porthoustock.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At around 8.45am today, HM Coastguard was made aware of an incident involving multiple vehicles at Mullion, Cornwall. Coastguard Rescue Teams from Falmouth, Mullion, Porthoustock were called, alongside HM Coastguard rescue helicopters from St Athan and Newquay.

Six people have been injured following a collision between a school bus and a car in Meaver Road, Cornwall | Google Maps

“A casualty was taken to hospital by helicopter, and two casualties were transferred to hospital via ambulance.” The South Western Ambulance Service and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were also on the scene, working alongside police and coastguard teams.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a school bus and a car, on Meaver Road, Mullion, at around 8.40am today, Monday 14 October. Two people, who were travelling in the car, have sustained serious injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their next of kin have been informed.

“Four children on the bus have been treated for minor injuries. Emergency services are at the scene and are working with partner agencies to deal with the situation. Local road closures have been put in place and are expected to remain so for some time."

The road between Parkdean Resorts Lizard Point Holiday Park and Tregellas Road is expected to be closed in both directions throughout the day. Firefighters have warned drivers to be cautious in the "greasy, wet conditions" and to stay safe on surrounding roads.