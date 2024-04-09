Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One person was hospitalised following flooding at a West Sussex holiday park after heavy rain led to the River Arun bursting its banks.

Around 100 residents were evacuated form the Medmerry Holiday Park near Bracklesham and Selsey in West Sussex overnight after heavy rain and gale-force winds led to flooding in the park. Emergency service, including fire crews, assisted with the evacuation and urged those nearby to get to higher ground if they were able to leave their homes.

South East Coast Ambulance confirmed that a “severe flooding incident” was taking place at the holiday park. They added: “We’ve assessed and triaged a number of people at a nearby facility. One person showing signs of hypothermia has been taken to hospital,”

There were also rescue operations underway in Littlehampton after flooding stemming from the river bursting its banks. The ambulance service said on X (formerly Twitter): “Our crews are supporting rescue operations in Littlehampton near Ferry Road and Rope Walk where the River Arun has burst its banks, leading to severe flooding. Residents should remain in their properties if it is safe to do so and get as high as possible within their homes.”

Heavy rain and high winds are hitting the southern coast of England, with further poor weather expected over the next few days. There are 73 flood warnings in England where flooding is expected, while there are an addition 198 flood alters where flooding is possible. In Scotland there are 14 flood alerts and nine flood warnings, while in Wales there are two warnings and 30 alerts.