Storm Kathleen UK: Aer Lingus flight's dramatic go-around after ‘scary’ sideways landing at Dublin Airport - watch video
An Aer Lingus flight attempting to land at Dublin Airport on Saturday (April 6) was forced to perform a “scary” go-around due to high winds. Video footage shared on social media shows the plane wobbling in the air as it came into land and eventually landed on the runway sideways, jolting around, before it then took off from the runway again.
The aircraft was forced to perform the go-around as Storm Kathleen swept the country. Dozens of UK flights were cancelled on Saturday due to the storm and about 34,000 were left without power.
About 70 flights departing from and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday were cancelled as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind. The warning covered the north-west and south-west of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm.
Irish forecaster Met Éireann warned of gale force southerly winds bringing a risk of difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, power outages and flooding along coastal areas. The Irish Times posted the footage of the Aer Lingus aircraft performing the go-around on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Footage from Dublin Airport on Saturday shows an Aer Lingus plane attempting to land in high winds and having to perform a go-around, as Storm Kathleen swept the country.”
One user responded to the post saying: “This was how we landed yesterday. Some scary stuff.” According to the Met Office, powerful winds with a “danger to life” warning will batter parts of the UK today (Monday 8 April) and tomorrow (Tuesday 9 April). The forecaster has issued two yellow wind warnings across the south coast, cautioning that strong gales and large coastal waves could result in disruption.
The first warning begins at 4pm today and lasts until 6am tomorrow, and covers Cornwall, Devon, Isles of Scilly, Plymouth and Somerset. Meanwhile, the second warning will come into effect at 9pm this evening and end 12 hours later. Affected areas include Brighton and Hove, Dorset, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, and Southampton.
