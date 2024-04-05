Storm Kathleen: exact places set to see almost 20C heat this weekend - while others brace for 70mph winds
Storm Kathleen is heralding in a windy weekend for some in the UK, while others swap the wind for warmth.
Winds of up to 70mph have been forecast as the storm prepares to move across the western coast of the UK on Saturday, April 6. However, other places in the UK are set to experience up to 70mph winds at the exact same time.
Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish met service Met Éireann, is expected to bring 50mph winds more widely to the western cost, with the top speed of 70mph expected in coastal areas. The Met Office has warned of large waves in these parts. A yellow weather warning is in place from 8am until 10pm on Saturday.
The areas due to be hit by the storm include all of Northern Ireland, south-west England encompassing Plymouth down to Penzance, as well as the south-western and western coast of Wales including Swansea, St David’s and travelling up the coast to Bangor and Holyhead. The high winds are set to pick up again in Blackpool and upwards toward Carlisle and the Scottish Borders, while also traveling up towards central Scotland including Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Temperatures in these areas are still set to be relatively warm, hitting the mid teens at midday on Saturday, however it may feel considerably cooler due to the high winds. The same can’t be said for the east coast of England, which is set to bask in heat pushing into the 20s uninterrupted.
Norfolk is set to see some of the highest temperatures of the weekend, with Norwich and Ipswich reaching 21°C and 20°C respectively by 2pm on Saturday. Temperatures will still remain high in other places up and down the east coast - Dover, Canterbury and Rochester will experience temperatures into the high teens, while Lincoln, Hull, Whitby and Newcastle in the north is much the same.
Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Kathleen will bring strong gusty winds to western areas of the UK through Saturday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed spots, particularly in coastal Northern Ireland, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also expected.
“There will also be some blustery showers in the west with the eastern side of the UK seeing a drier and brighter day. With the winds coming from the south, some unseasonably warm air will be drawn across parts of the UK. When combined with sunny spells in East Anglia we could see temperatures reaching 21°C or 22°C for a time on Saturday. These temperatures are well above average for the time of year and the highest we’ve seen in the UK since last October.”
