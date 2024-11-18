Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Metropolitan Police constables have been charged with four counts of sexual assault following an alleged incident which took place in central London earlier this year.

Jerome Beasley, 41, and Luke Robinson, 39, are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 20, the Met Police has confirmed. The pair, who both work within the Central West Command Unit, were off-duty during the the alleged incident.

The force said that Beasley and Robinson are accused of assaulting the woman at a “venue in W1” on April 21, 2024. A statement from the Met Police: “Police constables Jerome Beasley, aged 41, and Luke Robinson, aged 39, who are both attached to the Central West Command Unit, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at a venue in W1 on Sunday, 21 April.

“They were off-duty at the time. The Directorate of Professional Standards is aware. Both officers are currently suspended from duty and are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 20 November.”