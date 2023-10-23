A Met Police officer is under criminal investigation for alleged racially aggravated assault and false imprisonment after a woman was wrongfully arrested for bus fare evasion in Croydon

A Met Police officer is under criminal investigation for alleged racially aggravated assault and false imprisonment after a woman was wrongfully arrested for bus fare evasion in front of her young son in Croydon. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said that a Metropolitan Police officer is under criminal investigation for alleged racially aggravated assault and false imprisonment after the wrongful arrest of a woman for bus far evasion in front of her young son.

The arrest took place on 21 July 2023, on Whitehorse Road in Croydon, south London. Police said that the woman has refused to show her bus pass to the Transport for London inspector before putting her in handcuffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of the encounter was posted on social media shortly after, showing the woman shouting in handcuffs while her son was seen in tears. She was later de-arrested after it was confirmed that she had indeed paid the bus fare required.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The decision to conduct a criminal investigation is not something we take lightly and was made after careful consideration of the material we have gathered to date, including liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“It’s important to emphasise that this development does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. At the conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the CPS for a charging decision and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings. Representatives for the woman and the officer have been advised of this update and we will keep them informed throughout our investigation.”

The IOPC was initially contacted by a family member of the woman in question, who said that she was verbally assaulted and racially profiled. The woman also complained herself about the way her and her son were treated during the incident. The officer under investigation is on restricted duties.

Advertisement

Advertisement