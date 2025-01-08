Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead outside a church in northwest London.

Michelle Sadio, 44, a mother-of-two from Walthamstow, East London was among mourners gathered outside a church on Gifford Road, Brent, after a wake when shots were fired around 9.15pm on December 14.

According to the Metropolitan police, two men in their 30s were also injured in the attack. One remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, while the other has been discharged after treatment.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to support Ms Sadio's family, including her 10-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son, and husband, who has a medical condition. The page describes Ms Sadio as "an innocent victim caught in a gang turf war" and says her tragic death occurred during a nine-night ceremony honouring a school friend’s mother.

“Michelle’s family, including her young children, are heartbroken by the loss of a beloved woman," the fundraiser reads. "The financial support may not ease the profound loss, but it ensures Michelle receives the dignified farewell she deserves. It’s a way for her family and friends to honour her memory and celebrate the beautiful person she was.”

Michelle Sadio, 44, a mother of two from Walthamstow, East London was among mourners gathered outside a church on Gifford Road, Brent, after a wake when shots were fired around 9.15pm on December 14. | GoFundMe

Police said the shots were fired from a black Kia Niro with “distinctive” alloy wheels and the registration number LA23 XRE. The car was later abandoned and set on fire on Barnhill Road, police said. Detectives arrested the 18-year-old on Wednesday, and he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in an innocent woman being killed. Michelle’s family continue to grieve, and we are determined to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

"While this arrest marks a significant step forward in this investigation, we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Michelle’s murder to come forward and speak to us. If you can help in any way, then please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, referencing CAD 7137/14DEC. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.