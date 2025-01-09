Mick Lynch announces retirement as RMT General Secretary

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch | Getty Images

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, has announced his retirement.

The 63-year-old has served as the union’s leader since 2021, guiding it through a period marked by high-profile pay disputes and industrial action.

Lynch, who previously worked in the construction industry before being illegally blacklisted for union membership, has been a prominent figure in the RMT for over three decades, holding various positions within the organisation.

In a statement, Mr Lynch said he was “incredibly proud” to have served the union both as a rank-and-file member and an elected officer.

“It has been a privilege to serve this union for over 30 years in all capacities, but now it is time for change," he said. "This union has been through a lot of struggles in recent years, and I believe that it has only made it stronger despite all the odds."

He added: “There has never been a more urgent need for a strong union for all transport and energy workers of all grades, but we can only maintain and build a robust organisation for these workers if there is renewal and change.”

Reflecting on the RMT’s achievements under his leadership, he said: “We can all be proud that our union stood up against the wholesale attacks on the rail industry by the previous Tory government and the union defeated them.

“RMT will always need a new generation of workers to take up the fight for its members and for a fairer society for all, and I am immensely proud to have been part of that struggle.”

The union has confirmed that its executive committee has set a timetable for electing a new general secretary, with the process expected to conclude in the first week of May.