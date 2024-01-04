Mike Freer MP: two charged with arson after fire at north London constituency office on Christmas Eve
Paul Harwood, 42, and Zara Kasory, 32, have been charged with arson after the fore broke out in a shad in the Tory MP's constituency office
Two people have been charged after a fire at Tory MP Mike Freer's constituency office in north London.
The fire broke out at a shed outside the office on Ballards Lane in Finchley on Christmas Eve (December 24). Police were called shortly after 7pm, with the London Fire Brigade also in attendance. No injuries were reported.
Paul Harwood, 42, and Zara Kasory, 32, both of no fixed address, were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday January 3. They have now been charged with arson with intent, and also picked up a separate charge of arson without intent after a fire later the same evening at the rear of a restaurant on Long Lane. Harwood and Kasory are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 4 January.
The Met Police said in a statement: "An investigation was carried out by detectives from the North West Command Unit CID. Police are aware of widespread reporting and concern in the community and can confirm the incident involving Mr Freer's office is not being treated as a hate crime. Mr Freer has been informed.
"Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4971/24Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
