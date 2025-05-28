The mother of an eight-year-old girl who died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony has told an inquest that allowing her daughter to play outside that day was “the biggest mistake” of her life.

Minnie Rae Dunn was visiting her mother, Rebecca Dunn, at her flat in Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, on the evening of August 24, 2023, when the fatal incident occurred. She usually lived with her grandmother, but had been spending time at her mother’s home.

The inquest at Portsmouth heard that the balcony where Minnie Rae was playing was “cluttered” with around eight bin bags of old clothes and a cushioned pouffe chair. The child had been out on the balcony with another young girl when the accident happened shortly after 6pm.

Ms Dunn told the hearing that she initially said no when Minnie asked to play outside. “She did ask to go out, I did say no at first but they got slime all over the bed,” she said. I am a sucker for her eyes and ended up giving in and that was the biggest mistake of my life.”

She described her daughter as “sassy” and “a good kid,” adding that she would occasionally allow her to paint on the balcony: “Sometimes I let them paint out there because I had carpets and it’s messy.”

The balcony had a metre-high brick wall topped with anti-pigeon netting. Ms Dunn explained that the pouffe, which was usually by the window, had been moved closer to the wall by someone who had gone out for a cigarette.

The court also heard that Ms Dunn had smoked cannabis earlier in the day, including around 5pm. “I did it for my mental health, it’s not like I smoked it all day,” she said, adding that it made her feel “calm,” not “drowsy.” When asked by Coroner Jason Pegg whether it impacted her ability to care for her daughter, she replied: “No.”

Ms Dunn said she had not yet been able to grieve properly, describing herself as “an emotional mess.”

A neighbour told police they had seen Minnie standing on something before she fell. The young girl who had been with her tried to stop the fall, later telling police: “I couldn’t hold on, my hand slipped off as she was moving really fast.”

An air ambulance was dispatched, but medics were unable to save Minnie Rae, who died from multiple injuries.

Minnie’s grandmother, Dorothy Kenney, told the inquest: “She was happy, she loved her family, she loved her school and her friends, she just liked to go out playing, going to different places on holiday.”

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Mr Pegg said: “This was a desperately dreadful and tragic accident. I am going to record that Minnie Rae had been playing on the balcony and in that time elevated herself on an object which had been left on the balcony, causing Minnie Rae to fall over the balcony wall.”

In a tribute previously released by Hampshire Constabulary, Ms Dunn said: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much. I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”

Hampshire Police confirmed that a 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of neglect was later released without charge.