Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after falling while climbing the UK’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old fell in the Moonlight Gully area while climbing with another man on Saturday (29 March). Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) were tasked by Police Scotland to help the two climbers at about 5pm.

The deceased man and his colleague were reportedly from England. A LMRT spokesperson said on social media: "The team treated and rescued one climber with serious injuries who had managed to move further down the hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has died after falling while climbing the UK’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Due to some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground, the team returned Sunday morning to recover the other casualty who was sadly deceased. We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5pm on Saturday March 29, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the North face of Ben Nevis. Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday March 30.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."