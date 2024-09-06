A momentary lapse of concentration by a motorcycle rider has resulted in the tragic death of his pillion passenger.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Barton, 23, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving during a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Barton "failed to react to a hazard" while riding his KTM RC 390 motorcycle on the A41 at Prees Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, on October 12, 2023. Prosecutor Charlotte Morgan explained that Barton crashed into the back of a Toyota Hilux, which had braked suddenly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision led to the devastating death of 27-year-old Laura Carrillo, a Spanish national who had been living in the UK for six years. Carrillo was ejected from the motorcycle’s pillion seat and collided with an oncoming Volkswagen, dying at the scene.

Kim Roberts, defending Barton, described the incident as a "tragic set of circumstances" and expressed that Barton had offered his condolences to Carrillo's family. "It was a very sad incident for all involved," she added.

The collision led to the devastating death of 27-year-old Laura Carrillo, a Spanish national who had been living in the UK for six years. Carrillo was ejected from the motorcycle’s pillion seat and collided with an oncoming Volkswagen, dying at the scene. | West Mercia Police

District Judge Ian Barnes adjourned the sentencing to allow the probation service to prepare a report on Barton. He acknowledged Barton’s guilty plea but noted that the "starting point" for sentencing would involve a period of custody.

Following her death, Carillo’s family said their lives would be "forever changed". In a tribute, the family described the 27-year-old as “beautiful” who loved to “travel and explore”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “On the 12th of October our beautiful girl, Laura Carrillo, passed away, at 27 years old, in a tragic traffic accident. Laura lit up every single room she entered. She was fiery, energetic, adventurous, kind and beautifully crazy.

“She loved to travel and explore, and we are grateful that she saw as much of the world as she did before she passed. We know the world is a better place because of her influence.

"She was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Words cannot express how much we will miss her and how forever changed our lives now.”