Sophie Hinchliffe, known to her legion of social media fans as Mrs Hinch, has revealed that she and husband Jamie are expecting their third child.

The cleaning influencer, who has appeared on Lorraine and This Morning, took to social media to share to good news with her 4.8 million Instagram followers. She said in a new post: “’Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love’.”

Sophie, who has also penned multiple books and launched her own cleaning products range, also revealed that her and husband Jamie, who married in 2018, are expecting their third boy. She said: “Ronnie and Lennies Baby Brother. Our Baby Boy No.3 🙊 Joining us in 2025 The 3 Musketeers 💙💙💙 Bring on the absolute carnage boys.”

Famous friends and fans flooded the popular star’s comments with well-wishes. Former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer said: “Congratulations to you all,”, while RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added: “CONGRATS TO YOU ALL”.

Fellow influencer Molly Mae Hague added: “Oh my goodness. I am so so so happy for you,” while former Big Brother star and radio DJ Kate Lawler said: “The loveliest news. 🥹 I think your Dad wanted to heal your heart.”

Sophie revealed in May that her father died “suddenly” in his sleep. She told followers: “25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully while he slept.

“My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.”