Police believe the victims were pedestrians and were hit by the car before it crashed into a wall

A mum and her daughter have died after being hit by a car which crashed on a main road in Leeds.

Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, 4, were pedestrians involved in the horror collision with an Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road, shortly after 8.30am on Monday (16 January).

The pair, who lived locally, were hit by the car after it left the road and then collided with the wall of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership in the Sheepscar area of Leeds. They were both pronounced dead a short time later.

Justyne Hulboj and Lena Czepczor were pedestrians involved in the crash (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital, where he is under arrest, and is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Enquiries suggest that the Audi had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i prior to the collision. Three people have now been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

A further man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody. A 65-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

Police believe the victims were pedestrians (Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post)

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, described the incident as “tragic” and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

He said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

The force said officers have spoken to several witnesses but it is continuing to urge anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw any part of the incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to the crash, to make contact.