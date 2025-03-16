A woman's body was partially eaten by her pet dachshunds as she tragically lay undiscovered in her home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jemma Hart, 45, was found dead in her home in Swindon on January 29, 2024 after neighbours raised their concerns having not seen her for around a month, an inquest heard. The mum-of-two hadn't been seen by local residents since Christmas 2023.

It led them to sound the alarm and report her absence to the police. Jemma, who was a dog lover, lived with her two pets in Wiltshire. According to her son, she'd often be seen walking her beloved pets – who were described as being "her life".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the inquest, he said: "She'd had dogs in the past but in 2022 she got a dachshund called Frankie and a year later she got another one called Millie. The dogs were her life."

A woman's body was partially eaten by her pet dachshunds as she tragically lay undiscovered in her home. (Photo: Jem Hart/Facebook) | Jem Hart/Facebook

Neighbours recalled how they'd regularly pass Jemma with her dogs, and the pets could often be heard in her back garden. They became concerned when Jemma failed to open a text message and one of her dogs was heard whimpering from inside the house.

Jemma experienced several health and mobility issues which caused her to stop working and she struggled with physical pain and insomnia. Jemma, who'd lived in the property for 10 years, was found by police. One of her dogs was also found deceased, while the other was discovered in a "distressed condition".

A police officer who visited the scene reported that the dogs had been eating her body following her passing, the inquest was told. No other obvious injuries were discovered, and Jemma's death wasn't believed to be suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Ian Singleton told the inquest: "On January 29, Wiltshire Police was contacted by Jemma's neighbours with concerns that they hadn't seen her since Christmas. Officers went to her home and found her deceased in the living room. One of her dogs was also found dead at the scene and the other was in a distressed condition."

A post-mortem report confirmed that Jemma had sadly died from suicide. Mr Singleton continued: "Jemma lived alone with her two dogs in Swindon and she was estranged from her family. Jemma was found in her home with injuries caused by dogs after she died. Her death has been recorded as suicide."

For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email [email protected], visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.