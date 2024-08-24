Murder investigation launched as woman found dead after Londonderry flat fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of a woman’s body following a flat fire in Londonderry.

Firefighters attended after reports of a fire at a property on Harvey Street at 4.15am on Saturday (August 24). The woman, who was found in a ground-floor flat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances around the “suspicious” death. Waterloo Street and Chamberlain Street have been closed and people have been advised to avoid the area.

SDLP MLA for Foyle Mark H Durkan said a “major” police investigation was underway after the “harrowing and heartbreaking” discovery.

The Harvey Street area of Londonderry. | Google Street View

“Our thoughts and prayers are with a family waking to the worst possible news this morning,” he said on Facebook. “Please, please come forward if you have any information at all that might help the police with their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 225 24/08/24, on online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

Police are in particular asking those with dash-cam or doorbell camera footage in the area between 2am and 5am to get in touch.