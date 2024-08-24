Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least three are dead and five injured after a knifeman attacked people attending the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, Germany.

Police were alerted when witnesses reported an unknown perpetrator having wounded several people with a knife on a central square, the Fronhof, shortly after 9.30pm.

Police said the perpetrator was on the run, German news agency dpa reported. It cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife.

One of the festival organisers, Philipp Muller, appeared on stage saying many people had been wounded by “a knifeman”. He asked festival-goers to “go calmly; please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn’t been caught”.

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen on the road carrying out searches by torchlight and several streets were closed off At least one helicopter was seen in the air.

At least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, western Germany. | AFP via Getty Images

In a Facebook statement, Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach said: "Tonight all of us in Solingen are in shock, horror and great sadness. We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured.

"It breaks my heart that an attack has happened in our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we've lost. I pray for all those still fighting for their lives. Also my greatest sympathy for all those who had to experience this, these images must have been horrific."

The Festival of Diversity, marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was supposed to run through to Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics. The local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt quoted Celine Derikartz, its reporter covering the event, as saying that a party atmosphere had turned to shock within minutes and she saw festival-goers weeping.

Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf.

Germany’s top security official, interior minister Nancy Faeser, recently proposed toughening weapons laws to allow only knives with a blade measuring up to 6cm (nearly 2.4in) to be carried in public, rather than the length of 12cm (4.7in), which is allowed now.