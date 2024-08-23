Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drink drive who took his car to a branch of Kwik Fit while four times over the legal limit, fell into the wall before falling asleep.

A drink driver who fell into a wall before falling asleep at Kwik Fit when dropping his car off has been banned from the road. Sanjay Dhari, of Swindon, was found to be four times the alcohol limit when staff at the garage contacted police on the morning of July 4.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving at Swindon Magistrates Court on August 22, and was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and given a three year driving ban. The court heard how Dhari drove his BMW to Kwik Fit in Great Western Way, Swindon, for work to be carried out on the vehicle.

However, concerns were raised that he appeared intoxicated after he was seen to be extremely unsteady on his feet, fell into a wall and then fell asleep. Officers attempted to breathalyse him at the scene but due to the levels of intoxication, were unable.

A man taking his car to Kwik Fit was found to be four times over the drink drive limit | Wiltshire Police - inset: Google Maps

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen and was taken to custody where he provided two specimens of breath which showed he was over the drink drive limit. He was arrested and charged with drink driving.

PC Daniel Laurie, from Wiltshire's Roads Policing Unit, said: "Drink driving is one of the fatal five offences which are most likely to cause a serious injury or fatal collision. Dhari’s sample given in custody was 165 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes – meaning Dhari was more than four times the legal limit.

"To be this intoxicated and in charge of a vehicle on our busy roads during rush hour is quite frankly absolutely disgraceful. It's selfish, and dangerous, and puts the lives of innocent road users at risk. I am pleased a suspended sentence and lengthy driving ban has been given out by the courts."

Dhari was also issued with a nine month alcohol treatment requirement, ordered to pay a £50 fine, a £154 surcharge and £85 in court costs.