Visit some of the UK’s most famous filming locations this Easter break.

Some of the country’s grandest National Trust venues have been used in the biggest TV show and film franchises. Not only do these mansions and gardens shine on screens, but there is a chance to experience the grandeur in real life.

The Easter break will leave families looking for activities to fill their time with. Here are some of the best filming locations you can visit while the kids are off school.

Visit Hogwarts at Lacock Abbey

Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire This 13th century abbey is another place where the iconic Hogwarts hallways were filmed. In the film, Harry can be spotted here in his invisibility cloak, only just avoiding being seen by Snape.

Lacock Abbey is used in the Harry Potter film franchise for interior shots of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The historic building was used prominently in the series first two instalments - Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The National Trust says: “At this atmospheric country house in Wiltshire, you can challenge your friends to a wizard duel, play hide and seek in the grounds,or explore the medieval abbey cloisters used as corridors and classrooms of Hogwarts.”

The village of Lacock was also used to create Godric’s Hollow, Harry’s childhood home in the first film, and the streets of the village were used as a filming location in the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

The Lacock Abbey grounds is open from 10am until 5pm every day of the Easter break and tickets for access can be purchased at the visitor reception.

Visit Bridgerton’s sprawling mansion

Various National Trust venues are used for film of the huge Netflix period drama Bridgerton. Osterly Park and House in West London featured prominently in season three, acting as the stunning backdrop of the Full Moon Ball in episode two. The venue’s entrance hall was also used in other scenes throughout the show.

Osterly House is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the Easter break, but is open between 11am and 3.30pm every other day. The Park will remain open every day from 9am until 5pm.

The house and gardens are a great visit for the family, with a Horrible Histories Gorgeous Georgian trail also open from 11am until 3.30pm. Access tickets are available from the venue’s reception.

Visit Henry VIII’s court from Wolf Hall

Montacute House - featured in BBC's Wolf Hall - hit by burglars in the middle of the night | Getty Images

Montacute House in Somerset stands in as Greenwich Palace in both Wolf Hall (2015) and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (2024). The grounds of the Elizabethan mansion was used to host jousting scenes as King Henry VIII (Damien Lewis) held his seat at Greenwich Palace.

It is also the location of Anne Bolelyn’s arrest in the show, as well as Henry’s spiral into gout-induced spiral downwards. You can visit the grand mansion with the family this Easter.

Montacute House is open from 11am until 4.30pm every day of the Easter break. It is noted that the first and second floors are closed, but visitors can still visit the ground floor as well as other attractions including the garden, parkland, cafe and shop. Tickets are available on arrival with prices on the venue’s National Trust.