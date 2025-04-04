Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hotel workers in the Canary Islands are threatening to strike over the Easter holidays due to an ongoing pay dispute.

To help with rising living costs, the trade unions, Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) and Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT), are calling for a one-time payment or a 7.75% wage increase for hotel, restaurant, and bar staff. The proposal is currently being reviewed by the employers' association in Las Palmas, with a final decision expected during an important meeting, Canarian Weekly reported.

Union leaders warned that if an agreement isn't reached, strike action could take place during Easter, one of the busiest periods for tourism in the islands. The unions are pushing for fairer compensation and better working conditions.

Employers are reportedly considering the one-time payment option to prevent the strike from taking place. In February 2025, hotels across the Archipelago recorded an all-time high in earnings, with an average of 134.75 euros per available room—an 8.9% increase compared to the same month in 2024, La Provincia reported.

This financial success highlights the sector's robust post-pandemic recovery, which the unions, including CCOO and UGT, argue should be reflected in better compensation for workers. Last year, thousands of people rallied in the streets of the Canary Islands calling for a more sustailable tourism model and demand changes to protect the island

Locals have expressed difficulty in affording housing, attributing the rise in short-term rentals to gentrification and the displacement of long-time residents.