Canary Islands weather: Latest updates as warnings lifted after Storm Nuria batters popular holiday hotspots Tenerife, Gran Canaria and La Palma
The storm system Nuria lashed the Canary Islands on Thursday (3 April), leaving a trail of disruption across the archipelago before gradually moving away overnight. With hurricane-force winds and torrential rain, the storm triggered over 300 emergency calls and led to the cancellation of 45 flights.
The brunt of the storm was felt in parts of Tenerife, the western islands, and in Gran Canaria, where the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) had accurately forecast severe wind gusts. Wind speeds reached 124 km/h in Teide National Park, 119 km/h in Vallehermoso (La Gomera), and exceeded 100 km/h in several other locations, including El Hierro and La Palma.
The powerful gusts caused hundreds of incidents across the islands, mostly related to falling debris such as rocks, signs, and tree branches. Structural damage, blocked roads, and widespread power outages were also reported.
Two people sustained injuries during the storm. A 72-year-old man in Puerto de la Cruz suffered a leg injury after being struck by a sheet of metal, while another man was treated in Agaete, Gran Canaria, after glass shattered at a bus stop shelter.
According to airport authority AENA, 45 flights were cancelled and three diverted due to the adverse weather. La Palma was the worst affected, with 36 flight cancellations. El Hierro had seven cancellations and La Gomera two. Three flights had to be rerouted—two to Fuerteventura and one to Tenerife.
Calmer conditions are forecasted for today (Friday 4 April) and only a low chance of light, scattered showers in the north and west of Tenerife and La Palma. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate. However, meteorological models are already predicting the arrival of further storms next week.
