Tenerife South Airport: 13 people arrested after using fake documents to get on flights to UK and Ireland - amid rollout of ETA
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to determine the full extent of responsibility in these cases. The cases appear to be linked to the UK’s new border entry requirements.
Starting on 2 April 2025, non-resident foreign nationals from third countries will be required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in order to enter the UK, even for short visits such as tourism or business. The UK government made the online application portal available on 5 March, and the authorisation will be valid for two years or until the traveller’s passport expires, whichever is sooner. During this period, holders will be permitted to enter the UK multiple times.
The ETA application process involves providing personal details such as name, date of birth, passport number and expiry date, home address, profession, as well as other information justifying the purpose of travel. Applicants will also be asked to prove they have sufficient financial means and pose no security risk to the country, part of a broader effort to tighten UK border controls.
Authorities believe the impending rollout of the ETA system may have contributed to a rise in attempts to enter the UK or Ireland using false documents, as some travellers have seemingly tried to bypass the new requirements by departing before they take effect.
Some of the same individuals arrested were found attempting to travel again using fraudulent documents, taking advantage of the high volume of flights from the Canary Islands to the UK and Ireland. Further arrests were made at other airports, including Lanzarote, which has led investigators to suspect the involvement of organised groups profiting from these illegal activities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.