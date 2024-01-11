Police Scotland are investigating the murder of 53-year-old Alison McLaughlin, who was found dead along with her husband Neil McLaughlin

Police are probing the death of a couple in the west of Scotland in an apparent murder-suicide.

Alison McLaughlin, 53, was found dead alongside her husband Neil McLaughlin, 57, at their home in Greenock at around 5.05pm on Friday January 5. Their bodies were found by attending officers at the scene.

Police Scotland are treating Ms McLaughlin's death as murder, while her husband's death is being treated as not suspicious. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of the couple.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of both Alison and Neil. They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.