A brand new BBC documentary has claimed that missing pages from an autobiography written by serial killer Ian Brady could provide clues to the burial sites of his final victim.

The Moors Murders: A Search for Justice airs on television tonight (July 30) and will claim that 200 missing pages from Brady’s original manuscript may have provided clues as to the burial site of 12-year-old Keith Bennett. Brady never disclosed the final burial site of the young boy, who went missing in August 1964 and was later discovered to have been killed by both Brady and his accomplice Myra Hindley.

Bennett remains the only one of the five victims whose body was never found on the burial site at the Pennine Moors in Manchester. The killer couple were found guilty of the murder of Bennett, alongside Pauline Reade, John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans.

A new BBC documentary has claimed that missing pages from a memoir written by serial killer Ian Brady could provide clues as to the final burial site of victim Keith Bennett. | Getty Images

The missing part of Brady’s memoir is said to have been left with his solicitor Robin Makin following Brady’s death aged 79 in 2017. However, Mr Makin has said that he does not believe that the missing pages contained any information that could lead to the discovery of Bennett’s remains.

In the new BBC documentary, filmmakers were given access to the archive compiled by theologian Dr Alan Keightley, who published a book based on Brady after conducting extensive interviews at Ashford Special Hospital. The archive included the incomplete manuscript titled Black Light, which appeared to be written by brady himself.

The Moors Murders: A Search for Justice will be shown on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday, July 30. Both episodes are available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer.