One half of the Menendez brothers - Erik Menendez - has been taken to hospital with a “serious medical condition”, according to his lawyer. The 57-year-old has been serving a life without parole sentence along with his brother Lyle Menendez after being convicted of murdering their parents in their Beverly Hills, California, home in 1989.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Erik Menendez was taken to an outside medical facility on Friday (July 18) and remained there on Tuesday (July 23) “in fair condition”. Speaking to TMZ, lawyer Mark Geragos said his client was having a “serious medical condition” - believed to be kidney stones - and should receive a prison furlough, something the governor granted some inmates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A judge recently resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole. They will appear in front of the state parole board on August 21 and 22.

The Menendez brothers have never disputed that they fired the fatal shots that killed their parents, Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, on August 20, 1989 at their Beverly Hills home. But the pair have always claimed their actions were an act of self-defence, rooted in physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their father.

Erik (R) and Lyle Menendez (L) during a court appearance in Los Angeles in 1992 | Mike Nelson/AFP via Getty Images

The 1989 murder case has been in the headlines over the last few months after a Netflix drama series and documentary film were released. After the series aired, then-district attorney Mr Gascon announced his recommendation for resentencing of the brothers, who have also received backing from the majority of their family and stars including Kim Kardashian.

At the last court hearing, family members of the pair made compassionate pleas advocating for the brothers’ freedom. Joan VanderMolen, sister of Kitty Menendez, told the court that no child should have to endure what the brothers did “at the hands of their father”. “I love Erik and Lyle and I want them to come home,” the 93-year-old added.

Terry Baralt, 85, the oldest sister of Jose Menendez, said: “Thirty-five years is a long time, I think it is time for them to go home.”

The brothers were convicted and sentenced to life without parole in 1996 and are serving time at the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. It came after an initial mistrial with a hung jury for both brothers, as prosecutors claimed there was no evidence of any abuse and the pair had murdered their parents to inherit the family fortune.

Mr Gascon later supported the brothers’ request for clemency from California governor Gavin Newsom, which said all family members except for Milton Andersen – the brother of Kitty Menendez – supported the petition.

Netflix launched drama series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story by co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The nine-part series stars Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch as the brothers, while Oscar-winner Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny portray parents Jose and Kitty.

At the time, the real Erik Menendez criticised the series, calling it a “dishonest portrayal” of a time when prosecutors “built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused”.

Netflix also released a documentary film titled The Menendez Brothers which featured interviews with the pair.