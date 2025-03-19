A jockey has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man who died in hospital 10 days after an altercation in Newmarket, Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said they were called to reports of the incident at 3.40pm on Saturday, March 8, in the town, known as the headquarters of British horseracing. The altercation reportedly involved four people on High Street.

Two men were injured in the incident, with one, a 45-year-old, discharged from hospital later that evening. The second casualty, aged 71, remained in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in critical condition and tragically died on Tuesday, March 18.

Initially, a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and was bailed. However, following the death of the 71-year-old, he was rearrested on Tuesday and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Levi Williams, 25, from Holland Park, Newmarket, was subsequently charged with murder, Suffolk Police confirmed. Williams appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, according to court officials.

Additionally, a 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, and a 45-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, remain on police bail until June 5 and June 9, respectively.