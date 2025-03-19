Adolescence: Best Netflix mini-series to watch after finishing new Stephen Graham acclaimed drama
The miniseries, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is accused of stabbing a girl from his school to death. The series follows the fallout for the family, as well as getting to the bottom of just why Jamie may have committed such a crime.
Adolescence has become universally acclaimed, with critics praising the series and viewers being blown away by performances, particularly of Graham and young actor Owen Cooper, who plays Jamie.
It has become the latest word-of-mouth hit for the streaming giant, with millions running to Netflix to binge the four-part show. For those who have already watched and devoured Adolescence, here are some other Netflix miniseries you should try.
MAID
For those looking for more of the hard-hitting realism they experienced in Adolescence, give Maid a try. The mini-series is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.
Maid tells the story of single mum Alex who is escaping an abusive relationship and picks up a job cleaning houses to make ends meet. Alex finds herself navigating life with a dysfunctional family, government red tape and raising a young child by herself.
Margaret Qualley was critically acclaimed in the main role, with the series gaining numerous award nominations upon its release in 2019.
Baby Reindeer
It’s likely that you’ve already seen this runaway Netflix hit given that you couldn’t escape people recommending it last spring, but there’s a good reason that it became such a word-of-mouth success. For those who haven’t seen this miniseries, Baby Reindeer is the partly-autobiographical story of Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who plays the fictional ‘Donny’, the victim of stalking after a middle-aged woman named Martha takes a keen interest in him.
Baby Reindeer has some harrowing episodes that warrant some major trigger warnings for sexual assault, but while the story is hard-hitting and takes some dark turns, the performances and writing have been celebrated. Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, who plays Martha, have been decorated with awards both in the UK and the US for the remarkable series.
Legal battles have been launched following the release of the show, specifically from Fiona Harvey -the real-life Martha - over the portrayal of the character in the show and viewers tracking her down from information gained in the series. Who knows what lies in the future for Baby Reindeer with a $170 million lawsuit on the table - you may as well watch this incredible series while you can!
Unbelievable
If you are wanting another crime drama, try this 2019 US miniseries starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and soon-to-be The Last Of Us star Kaitlyn Dever. Based on a true story, Unbelievable follows teenager Marie Adler (Dever), who is charged with a crime after being accused of lying while reporting a sexual assault to authorities.
Detective Grace Rasmussen (Collette) and Detective Karen Duvall (Wever) dig to the bottom of a spate of sexual assault cases that share similar characteristics. The show was based on the true story
Unbelievable was critically acclaimed upon its release and was nominated for Emmys, Golden Globes and a BAFTA.
Bodies
For those looking for more of Stephen Graham on their screens, check out Bodies on Netflix. This show was released in 2023 and features Graham in a starring role.
Bodies is great for those looking for something away from the hard-hitting dramas that Graham normally finds himself in. The story follow four detectives in four different time period who find themselves investigating the same murder after the body of is found in exactly the same place, years apart.
The mind-bending sci-fi plot sees the detectives pulled into an unravelling mystery that overlaps in each timeline.
