Newtownards fire: town centre closed in County Down as emergency services battle large blaze
Fire crews are battling a large fire in Newtownards, County Down this morning, with the Northern Irish town centre closed to the public.
Emergency service were called to the scene at shoe shop Cordoners Footware in Conway Square. Almost 50 firefighters are working to control the huge blaze, with part of the town centre closed to assist with the operation.
The public have been advised to avoid the area while crews are at work. Road closures include High Street and Regent Street.
In a statement, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "NIFRS are dealing with a fire in Cordners Footware, Newtownards since 6.32am. There are currently 48 firefighters in attendance along with seven pumping appliances, one aerial appliance and a command support unit. Operations will continue for some time and road closures are in place."
