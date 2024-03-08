Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews are battling a large fire in Newtownards, County Down this morning, with the Northern Irish town centre closed to the public.

Emergency service were called to the scene at shoe shop Cordoners Footware in Conway Square. Almost 50 firefighters are working to control the huge blaze, with part of the town centre closed to assist with the operation.

The public have been advised to avoid the area while crews are at work. Road closures include High Street and Regent Street.