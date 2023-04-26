The latest government offer was described by union bosses as 'not perfect' but 'a step forward'

Midwives have accepted the latest NHS pay offer. (Credit: Getty Images)

Midwives in England have voted to accept the latest NHS pay offer, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has confirmed.

The turnout for the vote was 48% of eligible members, with 57% of those accepting the offer. It comes after Unison, the largest trade union within the NHS, also voted to accept the pay offer, while the Royal College of Nursing narrowly rejected it.

Alice Sorby, director of employment relations at the RCM, said: “The offer was not perfect, and it was not everything we asked for or that midwives and maternity support workers deserve. However, it was a step forward from the Government’s entrenched position on 2022/23 pay and improved on its directions to the Pay Review Body for 2023/24.”

It comes as the Public and Commercial Services union confirmed that more than 400 workers at His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) are due to strike over the next two months. Staff will walkout for a total of 18 days in May and June.