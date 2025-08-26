Nigel Farage has warned of a “genuine threat to public order” without action to tackle illegal migration as he kicked off a press conference.

Speaking at London Oxford Airport, the Reform UK leader said: “The mood in the country around this issue is a mix between total despair and rising anger. And I would say this, that without action, without somehow the contract between the Government and the people being renewed, without some trust coming back, then I fear deeply that that anger will grow.

“In fact, I think there is now, as a result of this, a genuine threat to public order.” Claiming protests planned around the country began with "mothers and concerned citizens" in Epping, Nigel Farage warns "all of it really poses a fundamental question".

He adds: "Whose side are you on? Are you on the side of women and children being safe on our streets, or are you on the side of outdated international treaties, backed up by a series of dubious calls?".

He looks back at small boat crossing in 2018 and 2019, when he says the numbers were "very small indeed". He says: “And so in early 2020, I repeatedly went out into the English Channel filming what was going on, saying, you might as well put a sign on the white cliffs of Dover saying, everyone welcome.

“And, yes, I used the word 'invasion', but 180,000 people later what other word could possibly describe what has been going on?".

Mr Farage demands the Human Rights Act be repealed and will disapply the 1951 Refugee Convention. He says all illegal migrants will be detained "immediately".

He said: "The only way we will stop the boats is by detaining and deporting absolutely anyone that comes via that route. If we do that, the boats will stop coming in days."