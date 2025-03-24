Nine schools across Northern Ireland were forced to close or delay opening on Monday after receiving a threatening email, weeks after similar incidents caused disruption at schools in England.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the schools, located in counties Antrim, Fermanagh and Tyrone, received the email in the early hours of Monday. Officers were deployed to each site, and police have since confirmed they are treating the incident as a hoax.

The threats come just weeks after a wave of similar emails targeted schools in England, including a lockdown at a Gateshead school on March 6 and reports of threatening messages sent to schools in Birmingham, Kent and Gravesham. In the Birmingham case, Mere Green Primary School received an email warning of firearms on school grounds. The school closed blinds and kept pupils indoors. West Midlands Police later said there was "no credible threat," and confirmed the message was a hoax.

In Monday’s Northern Ireland incident, the PSNI said schools in Strabane, Ballycastle and Enniskillen reported receiving the threatening email. While some closed immediately, others delayed start times or implemented additional security checks.

"Checks have not, at this time, resulted in anything untoward at any of the schools," police said in a statement. "Based on inquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax."

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents.

"Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date. We urge everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency."

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan condemned the threats and praised the police response: "I condemn the disruption caused this morning after an email was sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland. I welcome the speedy response from the PSNI who have now assessed the threat and explained to schools they do not need to take any action as a result of this hoax."

Some of the schools involved shared updates via social media. Holy Cross College in Strabane posted: "Unfortunately the school has had to close today due to a security concern. Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them."

The same message was shared by Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle. Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen said it had reopened after receiving the all-clear: "Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up. We are open as normal, after the all-clear was given by the PSNI."

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine described the threats as “particularly reprehensible”: "Threats issued against what we believe to be nine schools across Northern Ireland are to be unequivocally condemned... Targeting schools – places of learning, personal growth, and friendship for young people is particularly reprehensible.

"My thoughts are with all the pupils, parents and staff impacted by this incident and subsequent school closures. No child should have their education disrupted in this manner."

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said on social media: "Appalling to see NI schools closed because of a security threat, including Cross & Passion College in Ballycastle in North Antrim. I trust the police get on top of this situation quickly and that concerns of parents, staff and pupils can be allayed."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton added: "Concerning that schools across NI have been affected by a security threat. An update from the PSNI and Education Authority is due to be issued shortly."

The Education Authority confirmed it was aware of the reports and said it was supporting the PSNI investigation. "PSNI are conducting inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a spokesperson said.