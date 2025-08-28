Keir Starmer has sacked his principal private secretary Nin Pandit.

Principal private secretary Nin Pandit runs the prime minister's team at No 10 and has only been in the role for ten months. The BBC understands the prime minister had become concerned Ms Pandit was ineffective in the role, although No 10 contests this and allies of the prime minister said he retained trust and confidence in her.

It is expected Pandit will move to another role in government. No 10 said Ms Pandit remained in post but would not comment on whether her departure was imminent.

The prime minister's principal private secretary (PPS) is one of the most prized jobs in the civil service and often a precursor to running major government departments or the service as a whole. They act as the prime minister's gatekeeper to the official government machine and "run their life" according to one former insider.

They control the information flow to the prime minister, shape their diary and are often the last person in the room when major decisions are made. The PPS usually sits alongside the chief of staff just outside the prime minister's office in No 10.

Before becoming PPS, Ms Pandit ran the No 10 policy unit during Rishi Sunak's premiership. Earlier in her career she was chief of staff to the chief executive of NHS England. She is the third senior aide to Sir Keir to leave their role in 12 months, after chief of staff Sue Gray and director of communications Matt Doyle.

Downing Street has declined to comment on internal staffing.