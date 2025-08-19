Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has gone viral on social media after she “rolled her eyes” sat next to US President Donald Trump.

The clip that has gone viral on social media occurred on Monday (18 August) as Trump gathered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a handful of European leaders at the White House.

It came after his high stakes meeting with Putin on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. While Trump said alongside Putin on Friday that they had had an 'extremely productive meeting,' Trump was unable to get Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

The European leaders gathered in Washington to discuss next steps - including security guarantees and getting kidnapped Ukrainian children back. The president invited NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Macron to take part.

Both Merz and Macron publicly pushed Trump to try and get a ceasefire as negotiations with the Russians continued after Ukrainian civilians continued to be killed over the weekend. The German chancellor said: “Let's try and put pressure on Russia, because the credibility of this effort, these efforts were are undertaking today, are depending on at least a ceasefire from the beginning of the serious negotiations, from next stop on.

“I would like to emphasize this aspect and would like to see a ceasefire from the next meeting, which should be a trilateral meeting, wherever it takes place”. As the German chancellor spoke Italy’s Prime Minister could be seen “rolling her eyes”.

One user on X posted the video with the caption: “OMG...the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni's reaction is *PRICELESS* as Germany Chancellor Merz is lecturing Trump that he needs to go to a ceasefire with Putin instead of a full peace deal. She just keeps rolling her eyes the plan was NOT to do a ceasefire. Trump pushed back.”

A user replied: “She’s the Queen of wearing your feelings on your face”. Another said: “Meloni couldn’t hide it. She looks like she's thinking ‘here we go again’”.