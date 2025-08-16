US president Donald Trump has admitted that he and Russian president Vladimir Putin were unable to broker a peace deal over the Ukraine war following their summit meeting in Alaska.

The two world leaders met in person in the US state on Friday, August 15, with Trump aiming to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. However, after three hours of talks at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, the US president admitted that the pair could not come to a full agreement, telling reporters: “We didn't get there.”

He did however urge that “some great progress” had been made throughout the talks. Trump said that “many points” were agreed upon and “very few” were remaining, adding: “There is no deal until there is a deal.”

In his address to the gathered press, Putin made little reference to Ukraine itself but insisted he was “sincerely interested” in putting an end to the conflict between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met for a summit in Alaska, with the US president aiming to broker a peace deal for the war in Ukraine. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is now set to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that following the breakdown of peace talks with Putin, it was now up to Zelensky to “make a deal” to end the war.

Zelensky spoke to Trump on the phone following the meeting. European leaders including UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, French president Emmanuel Macron, Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish president Karol Nawrocki joined the call later. NATO leader Mark Rutte and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also joined the call.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18. | Getty Images

Zelensky took to social media to share a statement on the Alaska summit. He said: “We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.

“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation.

Zelensky added: “We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation. It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America.

“We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping.”