President Donald Trump said he’ll be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the meeting will take place next Friday, after earlier in the day previewing terms of a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine that could include “some swapping of territories.” “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska.

“Further details to follow,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday evening. His announcement comes on the day he had set as the deadline for Putin to make peace or face severe economic punishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks a major moment in the US president’s relationship with his Russian counterpart, who hasn’t been to the US since 2015 and hasn’t met with Trump since 2018. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky quashed the idea of any territory formally changing hands. In a video address after Trump’s announcement, he said Ukraine is “also ready to work together with President Trump,” but vowed his people “will not give their land to the occupier.”

President Donald Trump said he’ll be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

US officials, including Trump, have briefed European leaders and Ukrainian officials on a plan offered by Putin to halt the war in Ukraine in exchange for significant territorial concessions by Kyiv, according to Western officials briefed on the matter. The plan, which Putin presented to Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff in a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, would require Ukraine to cede the eastern Donbas region — the majority of which is currently occupied by Russia — as well as Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The plan appeared to be the impetus for which Trump put in motion plans for a summit meeting with Putin. The Russian leader hasn’t been to the US in nearly a decade, when he met with then-President Barack Obama at a UN General Assembly meeting in September 2015.

The Kremlin’s Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the meeting in Alaska, adding that it “seems quite logical” for such an important summit to take place in Alaska with the Russian delegation simply flying over the Bering Strait and the two countries’ maritime border. Ushakov revealed Russia has already invited Trump for a follow-up meeting in Russia.