The body of a man has been found in the Norfolk Broads two days after a search was launched when a man was seen entering the river.

Norfolk Police said the search was launched after a man in his 20s was seen entering the water from a boat on Wroxham Broad at around 11.30pm on Friday (16 August) and did not resurface. The search involved police, the fire and rescue service and the coastguard.

The body was found at 2.15pm on Sunday (18 August), police added. The family of the man seen entering the water has been informed and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious, the force said.

Elsewhere, Essex Police said they were concerned following a report of a woman who had gone missing while swimming off a beach at Frinton-on-Sea. Police said the coastguard along the Esplanade was approached on Sunday by members of the public who had spoken to a lady who said she had not seen a member of their family who had been swimming in the water. When officers and the coastguard went to speak with the lady who reported this to the group, she could not be found, the force added. Essex Police said the person who reported the missing swimmer was described as a woman in her 70s with curly hair and glasses, wearing a pink top and blue jeans.

Just before 8pm that evening, Essex Police said they had received information that the two women had found each other, were safe and well and that the police response had been stood down. In a statement, the force thanked the public for the calls and support they received following the appeal for information.