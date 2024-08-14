Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sodium Cyanide has been confirmed in a stretch of canal in Walsall after a chemical spill.

The spill occurred on Monday 12 August and was upgraded to a major incident on Tuesday 13 August with the council warning of potential serious health risks to anyone who has had direct physical contact with the water. The UK Health Security Agency describes sodium cyanide as “white crystal like solids with a faint almond colour” that is used in industry for metal cleaning, plating, extraction and photography.

Exposure to the chemical can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion, changes in heart rate and loss of consciousness, according to the agency. Ingesting cyanide salts, which can dissolve in water, releases cyanide into the body, the agency’s website states.

Walsall Council is asking the public to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall, Ryders Green and Perry Barr as a precautionary measure. Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said: "Our priority is the safety of our residents. I share their concerns and hope to see this incident resolved as soon as possible.

"We are working closely with our partners to manage this situation which has been declared a major incident. For your own safety please avoid this area of the canal and its towpaths. Multiple agencies including West Midlands Police and Fire services, the Canal and Rivers Trust, Severn Trent Water, Walsall and Sandwell councils and the Environment Agency are responding to the incident, Walsall Council added."

Anyone exposed to the canal water in the impacted area and feeling unwell has been advised to seek health advice through calling 111 or, in an emergency, 999. The council added that anyone who has taken any fish from the canal should not eat them while drinking water will not be affected by the incident.

Following the toxic chemical spill, CEO of River Action James Wallace said it is “another reminder that alongside agricultural runoff and raw sewage, Britain’s waterways are being poisoned by toxic chemical spills.” He added: “Every single river in England is polluted, and our environmental watchdogs have been stripped of resources making it virtually impossible for them to hold to account the polluters. It is a crisis inherited by the government of Sir Keir Starmer and in the Chancellor’s first budget in October, environmental campaigners will be watching closely for demonstrations of financial commitment to protect our environment and waterways.”