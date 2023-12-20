The two almost identical Fincham buildings date back to the late 1800s and were built as a Primitive Methodist chapel and a Sunday school

19th century Fincham chapel sells for £154,000

A 19th-century chapel and school have sold for a collective £154,000 at auction - £50,000 over their original guide price. The former Methodist chapel and the accompanying school in Fincham, northwest Norfolk were put up for sale with a guide price of £80,000 - £100,000.

Situated side by side on Downham Road, the two almost identical buildings date back to the late 1800s. Initially constructed as a Primitive Methodist chapel and a Sunday school, they served the congregation and the wider community for over a century before closing their doors in 1997.

Having only been used for storage since, both buildings were facing an uncertain future as they were left to slowly deteriorate. On sale with Auction House East Anglia, the unique buildings went under the hammer together on Wednesday, December 13.

Opening bids began at a modest £70,000, but quickly escalated as a bidding war ensued between two buyers. With each £1,000 increase, the winning bid reached £154,000 and finally secured ownership of the historic buildings.

Revamping redundant churches has always been a popular choice for restoration projects, but the new owner of Fincham Chapel and the school hall will have to carry out extensive work to revive the properties.

Both buildings are in need of total renovation but could offer scope for a new life as a residential home, or community space. The new owner will be required to apply for planning permission if they intend to convert the historic site.

Bryan Baxter, Director and Auctioneer of Auction House East Anglia, commented: "We had a number of different bidders all competing for this unique lot, with it eventually achieving well over its guide price, which is a fantastic outcome for the sellers."

He continued: “These buildings date back to the early 19th Century and although currently run down, our bidders could see that the properties still exude plenty of character and charm which could be highlighted in any restoration project.”