A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a flat in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers found the dead woman when they arrived at the property in Ashe Place, Normanton, on Thursday following a call received by the force at around 11.30am.

The 47-year-old woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation has been launched into the cause of her death.

Chief Inspector Lauren Woods, community manager for the south of the county, said: “As there has been an increased police presence in the area recently we are aware that this may be causing the community concern.

“We would like to provide reassurance that this incident is believed to be isolated and took place inside a property. Our officers will remain in the area speaking to the local community. Please feel free to approach them with any information you may have that could help our investigation.”