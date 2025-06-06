The mother of missing teenager Pheobe Bishop has spoken of her heartbreak after human remains were discovered in Queensland, hours after two people were charged with her murder.

“I didn’t think my heart could break anymore then it did when you went missing, or when the charges were laid, but this! This is ripping me apart,” Kylie Johnson wrote in an emotional Facebook post on Friday.

Queensland Police confirmed they located human remains around 2.30pm near Good Night Scrub National Park, close to Gin Gin. While the remains have not yet been formally identified, investigators have informed the family of 17-year-old Pheobe.

A crime scene has been established and forensic examinations are underway.

The discovery comes just hours after Pheobe’s housemates, James Wood, 34, and Tanika Bromley, 33, were charged with her murder and with interfering with a corpse. The pair had been the last to see her alive after reportedly dropping her off at Bundaberg Airport on May 15.

However, police say Pheobe never boarded her flight and allege that she was killed before arriving at the terminal.

Detective Inspector Craig Mansfield said: “We will allege that our evidence will outline that three people arrived near to the airport and three people never exited that vehicle.”

He added that telephone data led investigators to the search site and that police believe Pheobe’s body was moved multiple times. “Our investigations have been complex and protracted over the past three weeks. Those investigations have afforded us evidence to put both of those individuals before the court,” Mansfield said.

Pheobe's bank accounts and phone have shown no activity since she went missing, and her luggage has not been recovered.

Wood was arrested barefoot at his parents’ caravan park, while Bromley was detained separately. Both were remanded in custody after a brief appearance at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday. In court, Pheobe’s sister Kaylea Bishop sat silently in the front row, visibly distressed.

A candlelight vigil is being planned for Sunday night. “Like most rural families we are resilient, proud and strong but this has brought us to our knees like no drought ever could,” Ms Johnson said. “While we don't have Phee home to put to rest just yet, our community needs the healing process to start.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the movement of a grey Hyundai IX35 in the Gin Gin area between May 15 and 18.