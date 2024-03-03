Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young asylum seeker has drowned in the north of France, after a small boat carrying sixteen people capsized.

French media report the incident happened earlier on Sunday (3 March), in a canal leading into the English Channel in the Nord region - not far from Calais. Emergency services were called by a member of the public, but the young girl died at the scene. Ten others were taken to hospital in nearby Dunkirk.

Local authorities said that 10 children, aged seven to 13, had been on board the boat, which "was not appropriately sized to carry so many people". The other passengers were identified as the girl's parents, another couple, and two young men.

French authorities say the group on the small boat which capsized were likely going to attempt a dangerous channel crossing (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Several people were in custody over the incident, they continued, with possible charges including manslaughter, and aiding illegal entry into another country.

Daniel Deschodt, mayor of the small town of Watten, told France 3 this was the first time his town had experienced such a tragedy. "We know that [migrants seeking to cross the channel] have difficulty buying boats now, so they come inland and [use] all the boats that are hanging around." Authorities added that they believed the boat involved had likely been stolen.

Meanwhile, French migrants' advocacy group L'Auberge des Migrants posted on X - formerly known as Twitter: "Today, border policies have killed again. A 7-year-old girl drowned. Our thoughts are with her family, the 401 known victims on the Franco-British border and all those who have disappeared."

Asylum seekers arriving in Great Britain via the English Channel is a contentious issue in the UK. Migrants who arrived via small boats and other irregular means after 20 July, 2023 cannot have their claims processed by the Home Office due to the Illegal Migration Act, meaning 55,000 people are stuck in a permanent backlog - in temporary accommodation and unable to work.