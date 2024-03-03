Northern France: Young girl, 7, drowns in English Channel crossing attempt
and live on Freeview channel 276
A young asylum seeker has drowned in the north of France, after a small boat carrying sixteen people capsized.
French media report the incident happened earlier on Sunday (3 March), in a canal leading into the English Channel in the Nord region - not far from Calais. Emergency services were called by a member of the public, but the young girl died at the scene. Ten others were taken to hospital in nearby Dunkirk.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Local authorities said that 10 children, aged seven to 13, had been on board the boat, which "was not appropriately sized to carry so many people". The other passengers were identified as the girl's parents, another couple, and two young men.
Several people were in custody over the incident, they continued, with possible charges including manslaughter, and aiding illegal entry into another country.
Daniel Deschodt, mayor of the small town of Watten, told France 3 this was the first time his town had experienced such a tragedy. "We know that [migrants seeking to cross the channel] have difficulty buying boats now, so they come inland and [use] all the boats that are hanging around." Authorities added that they believed the boat involved had likely been stolen.
Meanwhile, French migrants' advocacy group L'Auberge des Migrants posted on X - formerly known as Twitter: "Today, border policies have killed again. A 7-year-old girl drowned. Our thoughts are with her family, the 401 known victims on the Franco-British border and all those who have disappeared."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asylum seekers arriving in Great Britain via the English Channel is a contentious issue in the UK. Migrants who arrived via small boats and other irregular means after 20 July, 2023 cannot have their claims processed by the Home Office due to the Illegal Migration Act, meaning 55,000 people are stuck in a permanent backlog - in temporary accommodation and unable to work.
The government wants to send them to Rwanda, however that plan has been mired in legal battles after being declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.