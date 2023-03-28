The raised terror threat level comes after a series of incidents targeting security forces in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s terrorism threat level has been raised by MI5 from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said there are a “small number” of individuals who remain determined to use “politically motivated violence”.

The raised terrorism threat level comes after a series of incidents targeting Northern Ireland security forces, including the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February. The terror threat in the region had previously been lowered last year, bringing it down for the first time since 2010.

Northern Ireland currently is without a government at Stormont, despite changes to the NI Protocol and the Windsor Framework, power sharing has yet to be restored. Here’s everything you need to know about the Northern Ireland terror threat level.

What is the terror threat level for Northern Ireland?

The terror threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised by MI5 from “substantial” to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely. The threat level had been lowered last year, bringing it down for the first time since 2010. The threat level for the rest of the UK remains at “substantial”, meaning an attack is considered “likely”.

Northern Ireland’s terror threat level has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”(Photo: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

What did the Northern Ireland secretary say?

Announcing the news in a written statement to MPs, Heaton-Harris explained that MI5 had increased the threat level in Northern Ireland independently of ministers. He said: “The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

What have politicians in Northern Ireland said?

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill took to Twitter, stating that there is no place for paramilitary groups in a modern, democratic society, adding: “They must go.” She tweeted: “Today’s announcement that the level of threat has been increased comes against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. A quarter century on there is no place or space for paramilitary groups in a modern, democratic society. They must go.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged the government to fund more police officers in the region. He said: “In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public. These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.”

He continued: “It is bad news for Northern Ireland when the risk of further attacks moves to ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’. I look forward to a day when the threat level is removed, but to get there the community must stand with the police and demonstrate there is no space for terrorism in Northern Ireland in 2023.”

He added: “The Government made a commitment to help fund 7,500 officers in the PSNI but have not yet made good on that promise. With police officers facing such a threat, now is the time for the Government to provide that additional funding to ensure the PSNI has the full capacity to meet this threat.”

What have the police in Northern Ireland said?

Simon Byrne, Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, explained the threat level was part of an “ongoing process”, he said: “This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5. We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.”