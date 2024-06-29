Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been forced out of their homes in Nottingham as police deal with a second “suspicious package” after an explosion.

A controlled explosion was carried out by bomb disposal experts on Friday (28 June) after two suspicious packages were found in an area of Nottingham. Emergency services attended Allington Avenue, in the Lenton area of the city, at about 14:00 BST and a large cordon was set up.

Nottinghamshire Police said one of the packages, found in Maxwell Court, had now been made safe, however a second, in Allington Avenue, was yet to be dealt with. The force confirmed a second controlled explosion is planned with cordons remaining in place until the second package can be made safe.

Residents from Allington Avenue and the surrounding streets have been evacuated "as a precaution". Road closures along Derby Road, between the junctions of Welby Avenue and Harrington Drive, will remain in place for "some time", Nottinghamshire Police said.

Nottinghamshire Police said The Walton Hotel, in North Road, had opened its doors for people to stay, in the short-term, while work continued at the scene. Details of emergency numbers, external for students to contact have also been provided.

A bomb disposal van was been spotted in the area, with two fire engines also arriving. A police spokesperson said: "This is an ongoing incident and we're dealing with it as a major incident, alongside other emergency services, and will be providing further regular updates on our website and social media."