Sir Jeremy Quin: Bomb disposal unit called to Tory candidate's Horsham office after receiving 'suspicious package'
A Tory candidate in the upcoming general election found himself in the middle of a bomb scare at his constituency office after receiving a suspicious package.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the Horsham constituency office of Sir Jeremy Quin, an ex-defence minister and the Conservative candidate for the seat in next month’s election, on Thursday evening (June 13). Sussex Police determined that a bomb disposal unit was required at the scene after they were called to the scene.
Police confirmed that the response was stepped down at around 9pm after the package was determined to be safe. However, an investigation is underway to determine whether an offence was committed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “After an assessment it has been confirmed that the package was safe and there was no risk to the public. Officers are reviewing whether there has been an offence committed in the sending of the package and this investigation is ongoing.”
Following the incident, Sir Jeremy said: “After the receipt of a suspicious parcel at my Horsham office earlier today the police decided that the incident should be escalated and specialists were called in. It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being thoroughly and professionally addressed,
“It’s a huge privilege to engage in public service but sadly in the world in which we live incidents of this nature always have to be taken seriously. I am very grateful to the emergency services for their prompt actions and continuing work to ensure public safety.”
