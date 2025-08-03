Two men who are reportedly Afghan asylum seekers have been charged in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was arrested on July 26 and charged the next day with rape, according to Warwickshire Police.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

Mohammad Kabir, 23, was arrested in Nuneaton on Thursday and charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13, the force added.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

Mulakhil and Kabir will both appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 26.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the Cheveral Street area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on July 22 and may have seen anything of interest to come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident number 418 of July 22.

Warwickshire Police did not deny a Mail on Sunday report which said Mulakhil and Kabir are asylum seekers.

In a statement, the force said that once someone is charged with an offence, they follow national guidance, which “does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status”.

The force said: “Our neighbourhood officers work every day with local community partners. When something significant happens, we brief these partners and local elected officials on the circumstances of the crime, the investigation, the work being undertaken to arrest those responsible and how local people and partners can help a concerned community.

“Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings. We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings.

“Once someone is charged with an offence, we follow national guidance. This guidance does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status.”