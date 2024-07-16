Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofwat has opened an investigation into all 11 water firms in England and Wales over sewage spills.

The water regulator said it showed “how concerned we are about the sector’s environmental performance” and are undergoing a major investigation into whether their sewage treatment works are polluting the environment. Ofwat announced it had served formal enforcement notices on the four remaining utilities firms – Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent and United Utilities.

It means it has gathered evidence and found the firms may have breached their obligations to protect the environment, which could lead to fines. Ofwat has handed fines amounting to more than £300 million in recent years to the companies it found to have breached their legal obligations.

The regulator has already taken out enforcement cases against Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South West Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water, with extensive investigations ongoing. It is also still monitoring Southern Water following a previous enforcement case in 2019 over “shocking” failures at the company’s sewage treatment sites that polluted rivers and beaches in southern England.

Ofwat has opened an investigation into all 11 water firms in England and Wales over sewage spills. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

David Black, the Ofwat chief executive, said: “The fact that Ofwat now has enforcement cases with all 11 of the wastewater companies in England and Wales demonstrates how concerned we are about the sector’s environmental performance. Where we find that companies have breached their obligations, we will continue to act – over recent years, we have imposed penalties and payments of over £300m on water and wastewater companies.

“This is the largest and most complex investigation Ofwat has undertaken. However, Ofwat is committed to concluding these cases as quickly as possible, so that the sector can focus on delivering the £88bn expenditure the 2024 price review will unlock to deliver cleaner rivers and seas. As part of this package of investment, £10bn is earmarked to tackle storm overflows with a target to reduce spills from storm overflows by 44%.”

United Utilities said in a statement: “We understand and share people’s concerns about the health of the environment and the operation of wastewater systems, including combined sewer overflows.” Severn Trent said it had “committed to going further and faster than anyone else in the sector” in relation to tackling sewage overflows. Both firms said they would “work constructively” with Ofwat in its investigation.