A British woman is fighting for her life after a horror accident while skiing in Bulgaria. Olivia Corbiere flew out the the resort town of Chalin Valog, Bansko just days after celebrating her birthday for a ski holiday. But disaster struck on Sunday when she came off the ski path and fell into a ravine, despite being an experienced skier, on Sunday (17 March).

The 23-year-old kitchen designer, from Aston, a village between Sheffield and Rotherham, suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain, our sister website The Star reports.

Oliver was rushed to hospital in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia and was placed in an induced coma and underwent four-hour emergency surgery. Doctors are now said to be preparing to wake her from the coma

Surgeons removed part of her skull to reduce bleeding on her brain and Olivia remains in a critical condition in hospital. Her heartbroken mother Linzi - who has flown out to be near her - said surgeons told her they'd 'never seen' a head injury like it.

Her other injuries include a broken pelvis, three fractured vertebrae, internal bleeding, a broken nose and a broken eye socket.

Speaking from a hotel in Sofia, Linzi, 46, said: "Olivia has just come out of surgery and the surgeon says they've never seen a head injury like it. The next few hours are critical and they're going to wake her up tomorrow (Wednesday). They're very strict in Bulgaria and we're not able to sit by the bed or visit.

"But they did allow me to and see her yesterday and I was able to speak to her and tell her we're here for her. Her eyelashes flickered, so I know she heard me."

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help Linzi and her family cover the costs of travel, accommodation and other expenses. Olivia's mother Linzi asked people to 'pray for our baby girl'.

She thanked her daughter's friends and the medical team for ensuring she got help as soon as possible and said Olivia's doctor was fantastic, adding: "We have the best working on her."

Cheryl Booth, who set up the fundraising appeal, wrote: "This is a terrible situation for any parent to be in. Please send positive thoughts and prayers to all involved. The more we can get the better."

Olivia, who celebrated her birthday last Tuesday (March 12), flew out to the resort of Chalin Valog with a group of friends including her sister Phoebe, 19, on Friday (March 15).