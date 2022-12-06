Parts of the Online Safety Bill aimed at cracking down on “legal but harmful” content are due to face further scrutiny by a committee of MPs

MPs have been debating the Online Safety Bill.

The Online Safety Bill made a return to parliament after a delay of five months. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan previously said it would be passed in this parliamentary session – which is due to end in the spring. However, parts of the Bill aimed at cracking down on so-called “legal but harmful” content are due to face further scrutiny by a committee of MPs, stalling its progression through parliament.

Delays to legislation that would curb “legal but harmful” internet content could lead to “abhorrent comments” like those made by Kanye West to spread freely, Labour has warned.

Shadow culture minister Alex Davies-Jones made the claim after condemning US rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – for his appearance on the conspiracy theorist website Infowars, in which he praised Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic comments.

The central aim of the Bill is to introduce rules to social media and other user-generated content-based sites that compel them to remove illegal material from their platforms, with a particular emphasis on protecting children from seeing harmful content.

Firms that break these rules would face large fines from the sector’s new regulator, Ofcom. But what is the “legal but harmful” debate about, what was said about Kanye West and what stage is the Bill at now? This is what you need to know.

What is the ‘legal but harmful’ debate about?

The Bill has been at the centre of a debate over free speech, censorship, and the necessity to police harmful content on the internet. This has focused on the so-called “legal but harmful” duties that were in the Bill, which would have required the biggest platforms to ensure their users, and in particular children, are not exposed to harmful content, even if it was not illegal.

The government dropped measures to ban “legal but harmful” web content, in what campaigners called a “watering down” of the Online Safety Bill that is “very hard to understand”.

Removing the restrictions marks a more “common-sense” approach as they risked an “erosion of free speech”, the Culture Secretary said. Michelle Donelan had also argued the axed measures had been an “anchor” stalling the Bill, which has been subject to repeated delays.

Instead, alongside the existing measures that require social media firms to remove all illegal content from their sites, the Bill will compel firms to give users tools to filter out potentially harmful but legal content they do not want to see.

Strong protections remain in place for children, with sites required to show how they enforce age limits, publish summaries of risk assessments in regard to potential harm to children on their sites, and declare details of enforcement action taken against them by Ofcom.

While Labour condemned delays to the Bill’s progression, Julian Knight, the Conservative chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, urged MPs to support it because “frankly, after five years, I have had enough”.

Mr Knight said: “I just want to urge honourable members and right honourable members from all sides of the House just to think in these terms: that this is far from perfect legislation.

“Legal but harmful – it is a shame that we haven’t found a way to work through this. But at the same time, we do have to understand the parameters we work in in the real world with these companies.”

What had Molly Russell’s family said about the changes?

Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after viewing self-harm content online. Her father Ian Russell who has since campaigned for greater online safety, previously said the changes to the Bill pointed to a “watering down” of the legislation, as young people who are “likely to find a way around” age verification checks may still be exposed to “legal but harmful” material. This is the type of content that sapped the life force out of Molly and that stopped her wanting to live any more,” he said.

Despite his concerns, he said what is “most important now is that the Bill continues to progress at pace so that it is passed into law next year. This is vital as it could quite literally save lives,” he said.

What was said about Kanye West?

Ms Davies-Jones told the Commons: “Let’s be clear, everything that Kanye West said online is completely abhorrent and has no place in our society. It is not for any of us to glorify Hitler and praise him for the work that he did.

“It is absolutely abhorrent and should never be online, but sadly that is exactly the type of legal but harmful content that will now be allowed to proliferate online because of the Government’s swathes of changes to this Bill, meaning that will be allowed to be seen by everybody.

“Thirty million followers Kanye West has online. His followers will be able to share that content, research that content, look at that content, glorify that content without absolutely any recourse to that content being freely available online.”

What amendments were rejected in the latest debate?

Labour former minister Dame Margaret Hodge had urged MPs to back proposals to “make Mark Zuckerberg, or Elon Musk, personally responsible for breaking the rules” if their companies do not comply with the law, but MPs rejected her amendment by 311 to 238, majority 73.

MPs also voted by 308 votes to 242 – majority 66 – to reject Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis’s amendment, which sought to establish a new communication offence for sending a message encouraging or assisting another person to self-harm.

Culture minister Paul Scully claimed the Bill is ““not a silver bullet” for online harm, saying social media platforms, the Government and parents all have to act to protect children.

“But first of all we need to, as I say, get back to the fundamental thing that social media platforms are not geared up, frankly, to enforce their own terms and conditions,” he said.

“Which is absolutely ridiculous when we have a situation, a quarter of a century after the world wide web really kicked in and social media platforms have been around for what, the best part of 20 years, we’re now shutting the stable door afterwards. We are trying to come up with legislation two decades afterwards.”

What stage is the Bill at now?

The Bill is in its final stages and had been due to return to Parliament in July, before being postponed after due to Boris Johnson’s confidence vote. It was then scheduled for the autumn until being put off again to this month.

During the debate on Monday MPs supported sending elements of the Bill back to committee for further scrutiny by 314 to 216, majority 98. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told MPs the Bill will be considered by the committee for four sessions over two days. “This is the right thing to do to allow scrutiny. It will not delay or derail the Bill but members deserve to discuss these changes,” she told the Commons.