Producers of the hit Only Fools and Horses musical adaptation have spoken out after cast members were targeted by racist abuse from an audience member.

The Sun reports that black cast members Bradley John and Gloria Acquaah-Harrison were singled out by an abusive audience member who hurled racist heckles at the duo during a performance at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Friday night (December 20). The audience member also reportedly threw out general abuse to the cast.

A fellow audience member told the newspaper: “It was a rowdy crowd on Friday night, with everyone in the Christmas spirit and pumped up for the show. But this idiot spoiled parts of the performance for those in ear shot, it was totally unacceptable what was blurted out. Unfortunately security were unable to identify the culprit and eject them from the theatre.”

Sir David Jason visited the cast of Only Fools and Horses: The Musical during its three-week run in London. | Doug Peters/PA Wire

A source close to the production added that the cast members were “visibly upset” at the “unacceptable” racist abuse, adding that the castmates of John, who plays lorry driver Denzil Tulser, and Acquaah-Harrison, who plays Mrs Obooko, “couldn’t believe what they were hearing”. The musical, which has been touring the UK, is currently on a three-week run in London before going on the road once again in the New Year.

Producers of the hit musical have spoken out, saying in a statement: “Here at Only Fools and Horses The Musical we always act with respect and kindness towards ourselves and others. We do expect our audiences to do the same.

“Any unkind comments, bullying, discrimination or any form of abuse towards our cast or company members will not be tolerated by the producers or theatres. We expect respect on and off stage. We are committed to working closely with the venue teams to ensure that our cast, company and audience embrace an environment of respect, inclusivity and safety.”

It comes after the celebrated sitcom’s original Del Boy, Sir David Jason, made a visit to the production following the opening night of its London run. He met with the cast, which includes comedian Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, as well as Vinnie Jones as gangster Danny Driscoll for the London shows only.

Speaking about the show, Sir David said: “It’s hysterical, it’s very, very good. What I did like about it was so much of the original script was used and they did it so well that sometimes, even it took me by surprise, and I was laughing.

“And so the whole show was a memory for me of the whole thing, the scripts, the characters. It was lovely to see them all and everybody was working so well together, very much like we did originally… I’m so moved.”